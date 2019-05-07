Police and ambulance crews were called to Fenton Road, between the villages of Fenton and Warboys, at about 8am following reports of a collision.

According to a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police, a refuse worker who was on his round was hit by a car and suffered “minor injuries”.

The spokesman said the man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment but added that his condition was not thought to be serious.

The road was closed for a short time while emergency services worked at the scene, before later reopening to traffic.