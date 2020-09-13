Members of the St Ives Methodist Church are celebrating after receiving a grant for £73,168 to redevelop and modernise the premises.

The project, which is being funded by the FCC Communities Foundation will allow the church to provide new toilets, lighting and , improved the entrance. An upper room, which is used by community groups, is also being refurbished.

The church hopes to reopen in October and the remainder of the building will be completed by the end of 2020.

The Project 200 team has been keen to incorporate elements of art and design which it believes will enhance the building and celebrate the beauty of the riverside.

Reverend of St Ives Methodist Church, Heather Walker said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to bring the church up to modern-day standards.

“I am also really looking forward to welcoming back all our church congregation who have missed out as a result of Covid-19.

“One of the renovations of the church I am particularly happy with is the enhancement at the front of the church, which backs onto the riverbank and The Waits.

“A blacksmith has created some panels, which evoke the riverscape and the reeds, they also have depictions of dragonflies on them.”

Mary Gatehouse, church property secretary, said: “Our church is a well-used community space and it is wonderful to see our vision for the space moving closer to reality.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding the FCC Communities Foundation has given us and we’re looking forward to reopening for all to enjoy.”

St Ives Methodist Church has been in existence for more than 200 years and Project 200 seeks to bring the premises up-to-date and make sure it is prepared for the future years.

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

An FCC spokesperson said: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape.

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefitting many people within St Ives and the neighbouring communities.”