Grafham based printing firm says business is increasing

Published: 10:32 AM May 24, 2021

A printing firm based in Grafham, which has been running for nearly 20 years, says business is starting to increase as lockdown measures have eased.

Redbrick Print is a print management company which designs and produces logos, stationery, large banners, signage, workwear and promotional material as well as other things.

Partners Spencer and Abi Burgess, who run the business, have noted that as restrictions have begun to lift, their sales have increased.

Spencer said: “I think whilst yes things have started to ease it will take 3-6 months from the restrictions being lifted to fully translate across all parts of the economy.

“Redbrick work for many marketing agencies and departments whose budgets are there, but companies quite rightly, are mindful of committing their marketing spend, until they are reassured things won't go in to reverse and have a market audience they can actually target, these things go hand in hand.

“That said, as companies have slowly started to increase their activity, we have seen clients' orders increase across all our services from brochures, mailings, workwear but a really good indicator of business starting to pick up, promotional items.

“Recently we have had orders for coasters, pens, umbrellas, mugs, etc and exhibition units, collateral again this week 3m x 3m exhibition stands, huge foamex boards, vinyl banners and flags.

“These are a good sign companies are starting to prepare to exhibit, hold events and see clients and customers face to face.”

Spencer also revealed that alongside this, one client has re-branded they have been busily printing and fitting the facias, window graphics & internal signage for one of their stores.

Redbrick have also been involved with a major project nationally, for the Fire Service over the last few years.

They have supplied branded ‘Command’ packs for each service appliance, which includes a foldout ‘Command’ pack bag, two meters wide once fully opened, di bond command incident boards, inserted in to the bags, which are used to record live incident data and various writing pads for each pack.

Redbrick now work as far afield as the brigades in Yorkshire down to the Southwest Dorset force.







