Published: 10:18 AM September 14, 2021 Updated: 10:27 AM September 14, 2021

People within parts of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will get a chance to see the Red Arrows today. - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows are flying over parts of Cambridgeshire today.

Today (September 14) they will fly from Scampton to London and back again.

The Red Arrows will fly through places near to St Ives, such as Fen Drayton at 12.07pm this afternoon.

They will also fly right over Royston just after midday.

People within parts of Cambridgeshire and those towards Peterborough will also get a chance to see them today.

You may also want to watch:

The magnificent displays are not to be missed by the RAF aerobatics team.

The Red Arrows flight will begin at 11.48am and end at 12.46pm, with timings and routes subject to weather and other requirements.

Today, a yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office with heavy rainfall in the county and possible thunder.

The hope is the rain will not stop the planes from flying.

The full list of flight plan with timings and routes is listed below:

1. 531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD - 11.48am

2. 531353N 0002430W E OF FISKERTON - 11.49am

3. 524831N 0001315W NW OF SPALDING - 11.54am

4. 524235N 0005200W SE OF GREAT DALBY - 11.58am

5. 522352N 0002549W NE OF MAIDWELL - 12.01pm

6. 521728N 0000121W SE OF FEN DRAYTON - 12.07pm

7. 515258N 0000046W W OF STANDON - 12.11pm

8. 514417N 0000218E E OF HODDESDON - 12.12pm

9. 513541N 0000213E VCY OF WOODFOORD - 12.14pm

10. 513027N 0000211E DSEI - 12.15pm

11. 512555N 0000210E VCY OF CATFORD - 12.15pm

12. 512512N 0002042E VCY OF GRAVESEND - 12.17pm

13. 513947N 0002150E NE OF BRENTWOOD - 12.20pm

14. 520715N 0011913E N OF WOODBRIDGE - 12.27pm

15. 522803N 0005613E N OF EAST HARLING - 12.32pm