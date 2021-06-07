News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Red Arrows flypast for first time since 2019 to mark D-Day anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:01 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 11:23 AM June 7, 2021
The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019. 

The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019. - Credit: Michael Marshall

The world-famous Red Arrows were spotted in the skies as they flew over Cambridgeshire yesterday afternoon (June 6). 

The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019. 

Photographer Michael Marshall was keen to get a snap of them when they flew over RAF Wyton after 2pm. 

The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019. 

The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019. - Credit: Michael Marshall

The display team were at the Midlands Air Festival in Warwickshire and the Shuttleworth Festival in Bedfordshire, but their flight path from Exeter meant that they would pass over parts of Cambridgeshire. 

Their display also marked the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings. 

Not everyone was lucky enough to spot the jets though, with a few people saying the cloud was too low and that they didn't get to see them as they flew overhead. 

The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019. 

The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019. - Credit: Michael Marshall

But others said they had been able to see the display team in St Ives and Duxford. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Drink-drive arrest after car crashes into house in Ramsey
  2. 2 Police appeal after attempted knife-point robbery in St Neots
  3. 3 The old railway lines of Huntingdonshire
  1. 4 Seven of the Best Readers Photos this week
  2. 5 'Don't drive railway through our rural heart' urges mayor
  3. 6 Pidley is a flat village with a huge mountain charity
  4. 7 Red Arrows flypast for first time since 2019 to mark D-Day anniversary
  5. 8 Cambs gymnast Louis Smith crowned winner of The Masked Dancer
  6. 9 Addenbrooke's adds 20-bed ward with more to come
  7. 10 Runners turn village green and white in memory of 'beautiful' Ali Wright
Huntingdon News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Free outdoor concerts in Cambridge this summer.

Free outdoor concerts taking place in Cambridge this summer

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The A14 at Godmanchester had to be resurfaced after a lorry crash saw tomato puree spilled across the road.

Highways England

'Horror film' lorry crash on A14 was tomato puree spillage

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Cars parking on pavements in Stukeley Meadows are putting people “in danger”.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cars parking on pavements on Hunts estate put residents 'in danger'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus