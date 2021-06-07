Red Arrows flypast for first time since 2019 to mark D-Day anniversary
- Credit: Michael Marshall
The world-famous Red Arrows were spotted in the skies as they flew over Cambridgeshire yesterday afternoon (June 6).
The RAF's acrobatic display team flew over the county as part of their first public display since June 2019.
Photographer Michael Marshall was keen to get a snap of them when they flew over RAF Wyton after 2pm.
The display team were at the Midlands Air Festival in Warwickshire and the Shuttleworth Festival in Bedfordshire, but their flight path from Exeter meant that they would pass over parts of Cambridgeshire.
Their display also marked the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Not everyone was lucky enough to spot the jets though, with a few people saying the cloud was too low and that they didn't get to see them as they flew overhead.
But others said they had been able to see the display team in St Ives and Duxford.
