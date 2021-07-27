Brampton's 'fantastic' village fete welcomes 4,000 revellers
- Credit: HUNTS POST
A record turnout of 4,000 people enjoyed the return of Brampton’s Village Fete with singing, dancing – and even a fun dog show.
Revellers packed out the village green on Saturday afternoon (July 24) to browse more than 30 stalls of arts, crafts, flowers and local produce.
Music from a swing jive band got everyone in the mood for dancing while children took part in fun races and a tug-of-war.
Food for the event was provided by the Hare on the Green pub.
Bryan Swain, from Huntingdon Rotary Club, helped organise the event.
It had been cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Swain said: “It was such a fantastic day that was enjoyed by everyone.
Most Read
- 1 Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online
- 2 Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31
- 3 Motorist crashes into telephone pole at Wyton
- 4 'Father' found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter
- 5 St Ives woman who sold ecstasy to school children avoids jail
- 6 First post-lockdown Parkrun in St Neots held in memory of four runners
- 7 Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested
- 8 Heroin worth £1.7m found in holdall in car in St Neots
- 9 Roman millstone with 2,000-year-old engraving of penis to go on display
- 10 New plans on the horizon for Black Cat Radio
“The crowds were so happy to be there and you could tell that they were really pleased to be out having a good time.
“It was packed out and we had about 4,000 people throughout the day.
“The weather held out for us and even when it was time to finish at 4pm children were still playing and having fun.”