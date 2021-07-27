News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Brampton's 'fantastic' village fete welcomes 4,000 revellers

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:59 AM July 27, 2021   
There was live singing and dancing at the Brampton fete on Saturday.

There was live singing and dancing at the Brampton fete on Saturday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A record turnout of 4,000 people enjoyed the return of Brampton’s Village Fete with singing, dancing – and even a fun dog show. 

Revellers packed out the village green on Saturday afternoon (July 24) to browse more  than 30 stalls of arts, crafts, flowers and local produce. 

There were lots of stalls at the Brampton Fete on Saturdays and thousands of visitors.

There were lots of stalls at the Brampton Fete on Saturdays and thousands of visitors. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Music from a swing jive band got everyone in the mood for dancing while children took part in fun races and a tug-of-war. 

Food for the event was provided by the Hare on the Green pub. 

Bryan Swain, from Huntingdon Rotary Club, helped organise the event.  

Rotary were represented at the Brampton Fete on Saturday. 

Rotary were represented at the Brampton Fete on Saturday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

It had been cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Mr Swain said: “It was such a fantastic day that was enjoyed by everyone. 

“The crowds were so happy to be there and you could tell that they were really pleased to be out having a good time. 

“It was packed out and we had about 4,000 people throughout the day. 

“The weather held out for us and even when it was time to finish at 4pm children were still playing and having fun.” 

Anj Davis with Blue who won the Most Handsome Dog title at the Brampton Fete.

Anj Davis with Blue the spaniel who won the Most Handsome Dog title at the Brampton Fete. - Credit: HUNTS POST


