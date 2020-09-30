News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:00 AM September 30, 2020    Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Reco Hoist Ltd of Needingworth Road, St. Ives PE27 3ND is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle at the operating centre at Former Arena Structures, Needingworth Road, St. Ives PE27 3ND

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

