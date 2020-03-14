Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: 'We want to assure residents that we are taking the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic very seriously.

'We have been working closely with our local authority partners for the last few weeks and are continually monitoring the latest government advice. Staff are exercising good hygiene with washing and sanitising hands at locations across the county. We will continue to do this to ensure we are able to offer the highest level of service and to respond to emergencies as quickly as possible.

'Over the coming weeks and months we will continue look at how we provide our service to the public, to ensure we minimise the risk to the public and our staff, while taking a proportionate response to the latest emerging information about the Coronavirus.'