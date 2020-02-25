The chain gang in Huntingdon for the annual pancake race The chain gang in Huntingdon for the annual pancake race

Huntingdon served up a flipping fun time in the town centre for its annual pancake race today (Tuesday).

The Shrove Tuesday tradition, organised by Huntingdon Town Council, saw teams battling it out in the much-anticipated pancake 'flipathon' in the Market Square.

In the famous 'Chain Gang' race, Councillor Tim Drye, the mayor of St Ives, came out on top, with the mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Stephen McAdam, mayor of Godmanchester, Cllr Dick Taplin, the mayor of Ramsey Cllr Steve Corney, and the mayor of St Ives councillor Daniel Rowe. Joining them was the mayor of Raunds, Cllr Richard Levell.

This year, 60 students from Stukeley Meadows Primary School also participated in the event.

Members of businesses and charities took part in the pancake race Members of businesses and charities took part in the pancake race

The Retail Relay Race included: Nottingham Building Society, BID Huntingdon, The British Heart Foundation and Huntingdon Volunteer Centre. The town council said: "Special thanks to Nottingham Building Society and the British Heart Foundation for their fantastic costumes."

Other organisations who participated included: Guide Dogs UK, Medical Detection Dogs, Huntingdon Community Centre and Leonard Cheshire.

Winners coming in first and second place were awarded with medals and everyone who participated received a small chocolate egg.