Fantastic snow photos from our Hunts Post readers

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:12 AM January 25, 2021   
Tony Millership sent us this photograph which he took on Sunday. 

Tony Millership sent us this photograph which he took on Sunday. - Credit: Tony Millership

The heavy snowfall on Sunday provided a bit of light relief and excitement in these difficult times. Children and adults from all over the district had some well-deserved fun. Here are a few of the photos sent in by readers. 

Monika Gaubyte took this photograph in the park at Hartford.

Monika Gaubyte took this photograph in the park at Hartford. - Credit: Monika Gaubyte

Natasha Stewart took this atmospheric image.

Natasha Stewart took this atmospheric image. - Credit: Natasha Stewart

SallyJex took this photograph at the war memorial in Eaton Socon on Sunday. 

Sally Jex took this photograph at the war memorial in Eaton Socon on Sunday. - Credit: Sally Jex

Claire Grannell sent in this image.

Claire Grannell sent in this image. - Credit: Claire Grannell

Laura De Stefano took this photo at Castle Hill in Huntingdon. 

Laura De Stefano took this photo at Castle Hill in Huntingdon. - Credit: Laura De Stefano

Claire McMeekin took this snowman picture in Great Stukeley. 

Claire McMeekin took this snowman picture in Great Stukeley. - Credit: Claire McMeekin
























































































































