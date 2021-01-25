The heavy snowfall on Sunday provided a bit of light relief and excitement in these difficult times. Children and adults from all over the district had some well-deserved fun. Here are a few of the photos sent in by readers.
Monika Gaubyte took this photograph in the park at Hartford.
- Credit: Monika Gaubyte
Natasha Stewart took this atmospheric image.
- Credit: Natasha Stewart
Sally Jex took this photograph at the war memorial in Eaton Socon on Sunday.
- Credit: Sally Jex
Claire Grannell sent in this image.
- Credit: Claire Grannell
Laura De Stefano took this photo at Castle Hill in Huntingdon.
- Credit: Laura De Stefano
Claire McMeekin took this snowman picture in Great Stukeley.
- Credit: Claire McMeekin
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter