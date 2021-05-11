Here are our Readers Photos for this week, which incudes some amazing shots of birds and wildlife.
Now that we are all venturing out a bit more, the theme is lockdown easing. So whether you are on a local walk, at the pub or meeting up with friends, send us a photograph of what is it means to you. Remember to ask permission of anyone featured in your pic.
We prefer Jpeg images and senders need to include their name and address and a brief description of your photo. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Gerry Brown says this turtle dove returns to his back garden every year.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
A cheeky squirrel captured on the bird feeder by Ken Challenger.
- Credit: KEN CHALLENGER
Jane Lamberton, from Eynesbury, took this scene at the Rivermill Lock in Eaton Socon, St Neots.
- Credit: JANE LAMBERTON
Angie Borowiec took this image of cherry blossom in Huntingdon.
- Credit: ANGIE BOROWIEC
Another cheeky squirrel, this time captured by Val Thompson at Bury.
- Credit: VAL THOMPSON
Ken Challenger took this photograph in his back garden at Brampton.
- Credit: KEN CHALLENGER
