Katie Simpson from Godmanchester took this photograph.

Here are some more beautiful photos sent in by Hunts Post readers.

Each month, we put together a collection of our favourite images and we hope you enjoy looking at them.

Next month, we would like readers to send us a photo that depicts lockdown. There is, of course, a lot of subject matter. Home schooling, home baking and queuing for food, home haircuts and much more. Whatever lockdown meant to you, try to capture that in one image.

We will create an online gallery and also pick our favourite images to publish in the newspaper.

Adrian Meeks took this photo of a spotted orchid at Little Paxton Nature Reserve on June 6.

Send your images to: Editor@huntpost.co.uk.

Gerry Brown from Hartford sent us this image.

This image was taken by Gerry Brown of Hartford.