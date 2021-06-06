Here are seven of the best Reader Photos for this week. They include beautiful images of our surrounding landscape and some of the wildlife here in Huntingdonshire. Send your photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Mill Wilmott captured this stormy image of Godmanchester Causeway.
- Credit: MILL WILMOTT
Lisa Cornwell's photograph was taken at Godmanchester Nature Reserve.
- Credit: LISA CORNWELL
David Remmington took his image at Island Hall in Godmanchester.
- Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON
This image of Portholme Meadow was captured by Catherine Foster.
- Credit: CATHERINE FOSTER
Robert Winter sent us this image of a plant in his Huntingdon garden.
- Credit: ROBERT WINTER
Matilda Brown, aged 14, from Somersham, took this photo.
- Credit: MATILDA BROWN
