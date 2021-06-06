News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Seven of the Best Readers Photos this week

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM June 6, 2021   
Sean Ryan took this image of the Riverside Park, in St Neots, with a drone.

Sean Ryan took this image of the Riverside Park, in St Neots, with a drone. - Credit: SEAN RYAN

Here are seven of the best Reader Photos for this week. They include beautiful images of our surrounding landscape and some of the wildlife here in Huntingdonshire. Send your photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Mill Wilmott captured this stormy image of Godmanchester Causeway.

Mill Wilmott captured this stormy image of Godmanchester Causeway. - Credit: MILL WILMOTT

Lisa Cornwell's photograph was taken at Godmanchester Nature Reserve.

Lisa Cornwell's photograph was taken at Godmanchester Nature Reserve. - Credit: LISA CORNWELL

Island Hall in Godmanchester

David Remmington took his image at Island Hall in Godmanchester. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

This image of Portholme Meadow was captured by Catherine Foster.

This image of Portholme Meadow was captured by Catherine Foster. - Credit: CATHERINE FOSTER

Robert Winter sent us this image of a plant in his Huntingdon garden.

Robert Winter sent us this image of a plant in his Huntingdon garden. - Credit: ROBERT WINTER

Matilda Brown, aged 14, from Somersham, took this photo.

Matilda Brown, aged 14, from Somersham, took this photo. - Credit: MATILDA BROWN





























