Published:
11:00 AM December 19, 2021
Here is a selection of our Reader Photos for this week. Many thanks to everyone who continues to send in images to The Hunts Post.
Our current theme is winter/Christmas, so make sure you send us your festive pics. We would love to see your lavishly decorated trees and houses.
If you have an image you would like to send us, we prefer jpeg format and please include your full name and a brief description of what you have captured.
Send images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Sunshine and winter trees Riverside Park St Neots By Mary Hall
- Credit: Mary Hall
Little bit of romance from Moira Clelland
- Credit: Moira Clelland
Lammas by Mags Frost
- Credit: Mags Frost
Lammas in Hartford by Mags Frost
- Credit: Mags Frost
Billy Goat Gruff standing guard on the bridge in Southoe! by Lisa Sheehan
- Credit: Lisa Sheehan
Sunset over South Beach Heacham August 2021 by Ron Wallace in St Neots
- Credit: Ron Wallace
Princess Diana's memorial garden in Cambridge taken by Daniella Smith
- Credit: Daniella Smith
The valley in Buckden from Stuart McGregor
- Credit: Stuart McGregor
Viaduct at Harringworth by Sally Rhodes
- Credit: Sally Rhodes
Holme Wood by Carole Goldsmith
- Credit: Carole Goldsmith
