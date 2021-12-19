News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Some of this week's Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:00 AM December 19, 2021
This photo was taken of a Robin by Gerry Brown

This photo was taken of a Robin by Gerry Brown - Credit: Gerry Brown

Here is a selection of our Reader Photos for this week. Many thanks to everyone who continues to send in images to The Hunts Post.

Our current theme is winter/Christmas, so make sure you send us your festive pics. We would love to see your lavishly decorated trees and houses.

If you have an image you would like to send us, we prefer jpeg format and please include your full name and a brief description of what you have captured.

Send images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Sunshine and winter trees Riverside Park St Neots By Mary Hall

Sunshine and winter trees Riverside Park St Neots By Mary Hall - Credit: Mary Hall

Little bit of romance from Moira Clelland

Little bit of romance from Moira Clelland - Credit: Moira Clelland

Lammas by Mags Frost

Lammas by Mags Frost - Credit: Mags Frost

Lammas in Hartford by Mags Frost

Lammas in Hartford by Mags Frost - Credit: Mags Frost

Billy Goat Gruff standing guard on the bridge in Southoe! by Lisa Sheehan

Billy Goat Gruff standing guard on the bridge in Southoe! by Lisa Sheehan - Credit: Lisa Sheehan

Sunset over South Beach Heacham August 2021 by Ron Wallace in St Neots

Sunset over South Beach Heacham August 2021 by Ron Wallace in St Neots - Credit: Ron Wallace

Princess Diana's memorial garden in Cambridge taken by Daniella Smith

Princess Diana's memorial garden in Cambridge taken by Daniella Smith - Credit: Daniella Smith

Stuart McGregor

The valley in Buckden from Stuart McGregor - Credit: Stuart McGregor

Viaduct at Harringworth by Sally Rhodes

Viaduct at Harringworth by Sally Rhodes - Credit: Sally Rhodes

Holme Wood by Carole Goldsmith

Holme Wood by Carole Goldsmith - Credit: Carole Goldsmith

Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

