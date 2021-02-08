News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Flooding and the weather are the main topics for our Readers' Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:36 AM February 8, 2021   
Paul Simson took this stunning image of flooding near the Old Mill, in St Ives. 

Paul Simson took this stunning image of flooding near the Old Mill, in St Ives. - Credit: PAUL SIMSON

Here are the first of this week's Readers' Photos.

Flooding and the weather, not surprisingly, are the main topics this week. 

We are happy to accept images from readers, but prefer J.peg format. Please provide your full name and a description to where the photograph was taken.

Email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

John Medcalf took this photo of a cheeky grey squirrel stealing bird food at Portholme.

John Medcalf took this photo of a cheeky grey squirrel stealing bird food at Portholme. - Credit: JOHN MEDCALF

Peter Hagger, from St Neots, took this image of a flooded Riverside Park. 

Peter Hagger, from St Neots, took this image of a flooded Riverside Park. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Teresa Wright took this wintery image in Yelling.

Teresa Wright took this wintery image in Yelling. - Credit: TERESA WRIGHT

Peter Hagger took this at Priory Park in St Neots.

Peter Hagger took this at Priory Park in St Neots. - Credit: PETER HAGGER








































































































































































































































