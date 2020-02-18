The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England last weekend, with disruption to travel time, as well as public transport being reported.

Reader Andrew Payne sent in this image of a tree at St Neots Regatta Meadow, which has fallen into the River Great Ouse due to the extreme weather.

Storm Dennis brought wet and windy conditions after what was an unsettled week, with Storm Ciara bringing stormy conditions the weekend before

Last week, Storm Ciara left a car buried in bricks in Huntingdon due to the extreme weather.

Cambridgeshire police warned people last weekend to only dial 999 in an emergency, saying that they had an "increased number of 999 calls" due to weather related incidents.