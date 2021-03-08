Published: 11:00 AM March 8, 2021

Ben Bowler took this image of a sunset over Stlton. - Credit: BEN BOWLER

This week our Readers' Photos show beautiful sunsets, more early signs of Spring and some fascinating Starling murmurations. It has also been good to see some younger readers to the section over the last few weeks.

Philip Day took this image of the River Nene at Oundle. - Credit: PHILIP DAY

David Rootham took this photograph at Godmanchester Nature Reserve. - Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM

Tilly Brown, aged 14, took this image of snowdrops in Somersham. - Credit: TILLY BROWN

Olivia Clarke captured this amazing Starling murmuration in Eaton Socon, St Neots. - Credit: OLIVIA CLARKE

Readers Photos is open to people of all ages. We prefer jpeg images. Please include your name and a brief description of where your image was taken.

Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.