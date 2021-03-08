This week our Readers' Photos show beautiful sunsets, more early signs of Spring and some fascinating Starling murmurations. It has also been good to see some younger readers to the section over the last few weeks.
Philip Day took this image of the River Nene at Oundle.
- Credit: PHILIP DAY
David Rootham took this photograph at Godmanchester Nature Reserve.
- Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM
Tilly Brown, aged 14, took this image of snowdrops in Somersham.
- Credit: TILLY BROWN
Olivia Clarke captured this amazing Starling murmuration in Eaton Socon, St Neots.
- Credit: OLIVIA CLARKE
Olivia Clarke's Starling murmuration taken at Eaton Socon.
- Credit: OLIVIA CLARKE
Readers Photos is open to people of all ages. We prefer jpeg images. Please include your name and a brief description of where your image was taken.
Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
