News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

More signs of Spring and some interesting starling murmurations

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM March 8, 2021   
Sunset over Stilton.

Ben Bowler took this image of a sunset over Stlton. - Credit: BEN BOWLER

This week our Readers' Photos show beautiful sunsets, more early signs of Spring and some fascinating Starling murmurations. It has also been good to see some younger readers to the section over the last few weeks.

Philip Day took this image of the River Nene at Oundle.

Philip Day took this image of the River Nene at Oundle. - Credit: PHILIP DAY

David Rootham took this photograph at Godmanchester Nature Reserve. 

David Rootham took this photograph at Godmanchester Nature Reserve. - Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM

Tilly Brown, aged 14, took this image of snowdrops in Somersham

Tilly Brown, aged 14, took this image of snowdrops in Somersham. - Credit: TILLY BROWN

Starling murmurations in Eaton Socon, St Neots.

Olivia Clarke captured this amazing Starling murmuration in Eaton Socon, St Neots. - Credit: OLIVIA CLARKE

Olivia Clarke's Starling murmuration taken at Eaton Socon.

Olivia Clarke's Starling murmuration taken at Eaton Socon. - Credit: OLIVIA CLARKE

Readers Photos is open to people of all ages. We prefer jpeg images. Please include your name and a brief description of where your image was taken.

Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dan King with his children Sadie 16, Jackson 12, Marcie10 and Tilda 8.   

Tribute to ‘inspirational ‘ teacher and family man Dan King

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Brampton Memorial Park

Police get 198 calls for Covid rule breakers - including groups in Brampton

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The man who caused this crash was banned from driving for two years.

Man's frozen windscreen caused serious crash

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Hunts police stepped as suspected drug deal was taking place.

Huntingdon man due in court for suspected drug deal charge

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus