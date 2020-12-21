Published: 4:00 PM December 21, 2020

A vibrant Christmas display is being projected onto Godmanchester Town Hall this Christmas bringing some much-needed festive cheer to the local community.

Godmanchester Town Council has been working closely with AV Xpert, based on Huntingdon’s Hinchingbrooke Business Park, to create the dazzling effect using projection mapping technology. Around 10 minutes of custom content is played on a loop between 4.30pm when it starts to get dark until 11pm each night. The bespoke footage created for the council as part of Godmanchester’s Festival of Lights 2020.

