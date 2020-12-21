News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hunts Post Reader photos show Christmas lights and winter scenes

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM December 21, 2020   
Christmas lights display at Godmanchester

Christmas lights display at Godmanchester. - Credit: Godmanchester Town Council

A vibrant Christmas display is being projected onto Godmanchester Town Hall this Christmas bringing some much-needed festive cheer to the local community.

Godmanchester Town Council has been working closely with AV Xpert, based on Huntingdon’s Hinchingbrooke Business Park, to create the dazzling effect using projection mapping technology. Around 10  minutes of custom content is played on a loop between 4.30pm when it starts to get dark until 11pm each night. The bespoke footage created for the council as part of Godmanchester’s Festival of Lights 2020.

Send your winter Reader Photos to: Editor@huntspost.co.uk.



