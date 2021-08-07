News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
This week's Hunts Post book reviews

Lucy Clarke Teresa Knight

Published: 1:00 PM August 7, 2021   
The Castaways by Lucy Clarke - Review by Jacqui Howchin.

Lori and Erin are on their way to a tiny Fijian island for a relaxing girly holiday when on the last leg of the journey they have a huge argument.

Erin misses the last flight and Lori travels on alone. Disaster strikes and the plane disappears.

The story is told from both the sisters' perspective in a 'then and now' format.

It follows Lori's fight for survival and Erin's search for the truth about what happened to her sister.

There are lots of twists and unexpected turns and this is a really clever psychological thriller.

For those of us who devoted many hours to the television series Lost, this book will bring back happy memories but this may not be the holiday book to read while you are on a plane!

Amari and the Night Brothers by Joanna Sellick -Review by Teresa Knight.

For many, Amari Peters will be the heroine they have been waiting for.

We join the strong-willed Amari six months after her older brother's mysterious disappearance.

Amari and the Night Brothers by Joanna Sellick -Review by Teresa Knight.

Amari is certain it has something to do with Quinton’s secret job, but no one will listen to her.

Then a strange package arrives, sent by Quinton, to whisk her away to the magical Bureau of Supernatural Affairs. Suddenly, Amari is introduced to a whole new world where magical beings are real, and Amari is one of them!

Throughout this magical adventure, we see Amari go up against challenge after challenge, whether its the prejudice she faces at her old school and from her new peers, or the trials she must succeed in to win her place at the Bureau.

All while she puts together the pieces of brother’s disappearance. You will instantly fall in love with this character and be rooting for her through all of it.









