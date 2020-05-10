All recycling centres across the county will open on Monday, but householders have been warned to expect queues.

Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) put out a Tweet on Sunday to provide information to the public.

It says it is working with its partner Amey, but after previously stating only some centres would open, the plan is now to open all nine.

In the Tweet, CCC said: “The plans will make sure that visits to the recycling centres are safe for residents as well as for employees with measures in place to ensure social distancing on site.

The plans have been prepared jointly with the public health team at the council.”

CCC has said that all of its sites will have detailed traffic management plans in place and it has consulted with Skanska and Cambrigdgeshire police to limit any disruption.

Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick issued a statement on Saturday giving councils in England and Wales the green light to make plans to reopen centres as part of a gradual easing of Government lock-down.

While the reopening will be good news for many, the council has put some key conditions in place.

These are:

A limit to vehicle numbers on site, similar to restrictions at supermarkets.

No more than two adults allowed to unload a vehicle.

No staff will be assisting to unload vehicles.

No vans or trailers that require a permit.

Avoid peak times as there will be no “excessive queuing” and you may be turned away and asked to return later if it is busy. To try and avoid this, residents are asked to plan their journeys away from the anticipated peak times of 9am to 10am, noon until 1pm and 5pm to 6pm.

In the early stages, the council has advised that visits should only be undertaken if waste or recycling cannot be stored at home “without risk to health or harm”.

It has also said it will not accept textiles, shoes, television and computer monitors and paint.

“We cannot accept these items at the moment, because the organisations that collect these are not operating. We will be reviewing this on an ongoing basis,” its website says.

It will also not be operating its items for reuse and sale section, but this will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The council is also asking anyone with Covid-19 symptoms or anyone who has the virus to stay away.

Councillor Steve Count, leader at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We’re asking residents to be sensible and to stay at home where they can, but we recognise that some residents do have waste they need to dispose of urgently.

“The Government guidance makes it clear that residents should only make a trip to a household recycling centre if the items cannot be safely stored at home and that, where possible, residents should continue to stay at home and either minimise their waste or use kerbside collections.”