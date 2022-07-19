Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Okay it's hot, but there was drought in the summer of 1976!

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:02 AM July 19, 2022
The Anglian Water reservoir in 1976 after months of dry weather.

The Anglian Water reservoir in 1976 after months of dry weather. - Credit: HUNTS POST

During the months of June and July, 1976, the region experienced an average rainfall of just 1.5 inches, which triggered a serious drought.

Anglian Water put some restrictions in place in May to prepare, but when no rain was forthcoming, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were banned from using piped water to replenish their fire engines and farmers were asked to reduce stubble burning to save water. 

The Grafham Water reservoir suffered badly and levels fell to an all-time low. This meant ancient tree stumps, which had been submerged 14 feet under the reservoir, protruded above the scorched ground.





Freshly re-surfaced roads in Huntingdonshire began to melt and sand and stone chips were spread over the surfaces in a round-the-clock operation to protect the surface and make them safe for motorists.

On Saturday, June 27, RAF Wyton recorded a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

Plans for standpipes in the streets were being discussed at the highest levels of Government. Anglian Water later revealed it had been discussing plans for stand pipes, which meant one stand pipe for every 40 homes.

Eventually the rain came, arriving just in time for the August Bank Holiday Monday. With relief and disappointment in equal measure, two inches of rain fell in two days, which was more than the whole of June and July combined.

Cambridgeshire Weather
St Neots News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Next steps for A141 Huntingdon and St Ives town centre road improvements are approved.

£6 million road improvement scheme for St Ives and Huntingdon takes next...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Flies across County

Swarms of flies return to Huntingdonshire villages

Alexander Gilham

person
Residents attended a public meeting at Little Gransden Village Hall on July 5 to discuss increased aircraft noise.

London Luton Airport

People share concerns over aircraft noise at public meeting

Alexander Gilham

person
The A14 near Swavesey, where a repeat drink-driver from Leicester was spotted swerving over the road

A14

Disqualified drink-driver in prison after 'veering' on A14 near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon