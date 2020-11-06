Events and parades have had to be cancelled due to lockdown restrictions, but the RBL wants people to place decorated poppies in their windows and make a donation.

Tributes to those who have lost their lives during armed conflicts could also include a two-minute silence to be held on doorsteps across the UK.

The main organisers of the events, the RBL, say: “We are encouraging people across the nations to ensure Remembrance Sunday is still marked appropriately by taking part in remote and socially distanced Remembrance activity, whether that be watching the service on television or pausing for the two-minute silence in their home or on their doorsteps.”

An A4 poster of the iconic remembrance poppy to be displayed at home can be downloaded at: https://www.poppyshop.org.uk/products/download-a-remembrance-poppy

