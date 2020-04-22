Tom Johnson-Chapman, known as Tom Jaysee (DJC), set up his decks in his living room to keep people entertained with his mix of hardcore rave from 2pm Sunday (April 19) to 2pm on Monday (April 20).

The 30-year-old created a GoFundMe page to encourage listeners to raise as much as possible for NHS Charities Together.

More than 1000 people tuned in throughout the 24 hours including artists, fellow DJs and club goers who could make requests.

“It was quite magic to see how much support we got,” Tom said.

“There were some who stuck with me for the whole 24 hours but even at midnight there were still about 100 people watching.

“I think those who tuned in at 7am thought they would see me asleep over the decks but I kept getting bursts of energy and I had a couple of beers.”

Even Tom’s neighbours were keen to support him – by letting him use their faster internet and sending a donation.

He continued: “I knew that I wanted to do something to keep people entertained but also raise money for the NHS and the amazing work they’re doing at the minute.

“It’s really important that people don’t feel isolated during this time so having a live stream meant they could keep chatting to each other as well.”

Tom also runs mobile DJ unit Rave Anywhere with his friends.

They visit towns, cities and beaches across the UK to create mini raves in public.

They have a huge following across social media and even sell their own merchandise.

His proud mum, Louise, said she was impressed with the charity live stream.

She added: “He had so many lovely comments from hospital staff and even managed to keep going for an extra 20 minutes when the 24 hours was up.

“I’m really proud of all the work he does but this has been particularly special.”

To donate to Tom’s page visit https://bit.ly/3eHq6TV