Published: 12:50 PM February 3, 2021

A police appeal has been launched to find the rare model engines. - Credit: CAMBS

Police are appealing for information after thousands of pounds worth of vintage model steam engines were stolen from Godmanchester.

The rare and collectible items were stolen overnight between 8pm on Saturday (January 30 ) and 10.30am on Sunday (January 31) from an outbuilding of a house in West Street.

The collection of model trains and engines are worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

A police appeal has been launched after these rare model engines were stolen from Godmanchester. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

The victim of the burglary, 70-year-old Willem Middlemiss, said: "I am devastated at loss of these items which have been collected over a number of years. They are of great sentimental value to me and I would be grateful for anyone with information to pass it on to the police."

Sergeant Dominic Carminati said: "These vintage items are very rare and are of great value to their owner.

"The collection is unique and distinctive so I would urge anyone who has information, or has been offered these items for sale, to contact us immediately."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/5967/21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.




















