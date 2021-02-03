News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Rare vintage model steam engines stolen from outbuilding in Hunts

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:50 PM February 3, 2021   
A police appeal has been launched to find the rare model engines.

A police appeal has been launched to find the rare model engines. - Credit: CAMBS

Police are appealing for information after thousands of pounds worth of vintage model steam engines were stolen from Godmanchester.

The rare and collectible items were stolen overnight between 8pm on Saturday (January 30 ) and 10.30am on Sunday (January 31) from an outbuilding of a house in West Street.

The collection of model trains and engines are worth between £10,000 and £15,000. 

A police appeal has been launched after these rare model engines were stolen from Godmanchester.

A police appeal has been launched after these rare model engines were stolen from Godmanchester. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

The victim of the burglary, 70-year-old Willem Middlemiss, said: "I am devastated at loss of these items which have been collected over a number of years. They are of great sentimental value to me and I would be grateful for anyone with information to pass it on to the police."

Sergeant Dominic Carminati said: "These vintage items are very rare and are of great value to their owner. 

You may also want to watch:

"The collection is unique and distinctive so I would urge anyone who has information, or has been offered these items for sale, to contact us immediately."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/5967/21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.






Most Read

  1. 1 New Masterplan to bring business growth and jobs to St Neots
  2. 2 Shop providing low price food for vulnerable families opens in Huntingdon
  3. 3 Sex offender who 'completely lost his temper' assaulted girl on bike ride in Brampton
  1. 4 911 boyband star Jimmy Constable joins NHS during Covid-19 crisis
  2. 5 Large scale vaccine centre opens in Huntingdon today (February 1)
  3. 6 Covid Diaries: 'Sometimes I just hit breaking point' mum shares her struggles
  4. 7 More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend
  5. 8 Family home flooded in Buckden due to 'tree roots clogging up drains'
  6. 9 Police hand out Covid fines to group gathering at house in Ramsey
  7. 10 Corkers Crisps CEO leads community campaign to tackle flooding

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New cafe bar set to move into former Dorothy Perkins store in St Neots

Julian Makey

Logo Icon

Dangerous driving charge for man after B1040 minibus crash that left...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Hare coursers caught in Hunts village get Covid fines

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Video

Lorry sheds load of Diet Coke cans closing part of the A1 in Hunts

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus