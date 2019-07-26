It took a team from Oxford Archeology East (OA East), assisted by volunteers, seven months to complete their excavation of the 10-acre site - which turned out to be more important than they first thought. When archaeologists carried out an evaluation of the site, being developed by Bellway Homes, in May last year they suspected there would be extensive Roman remains and the recovery of worked antler and pottery hinted at a post-Roman presence. But they were stunned to discover roundhouses, burials, a large corn dryer, a shrine and evidence of late Roman or early post-Roman activity. A spokesman for OA East said: