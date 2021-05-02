Raptor Foundation finally reopens after months in lockdown
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia, a member of the country's Royal family, performed the opening ceremony on Saturday.
The wildlife facility, in Woodhurst, near Huntingdon, has been closed since Boxing Day last year.
Liz Blows, founder and CEO of the Foundation said: “It is very exciting, it is amazing considering the year we have had. We are all sort of blown over with it.”
The Raptor Foundation will not be able to hold such events such as the Meerkat Experience, until after May 17, due to current Government restrictions.
Liz says it has been a struggle being closed for such a long time. When the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was announced in March, 2020, the Raptor Foundation put out an urgent plea to help with funding.
"It has been really difficult in this period of time,. We have had some assistance, funding wise and people have been really generous with buying experience days and donations. The public have been really supportive."
