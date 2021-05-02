Published: 9:50 AM May 2, 2021

Princess Katrina with one of the owls and staff at the Raptor Foundation. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia, a member of the country's Royal family, performed the opening ceremony on Saturday.

The wildlife facility, in Woodhurst, near Huntingdon, has been closed since Boxing Day last year.

Liz Blows, founder and CEO of the Foundation said: “It is very exciting, it is amazing considering the year we have had. We are all sort of blown over with it.”

The Raptor Foundation will not be able to hold such events such as the Meerkat Experience, until after May 17, due to current Government restrictions.

Princess Katrina at the opening of the Raptor Centre in Woodhurst. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Liz says it has been a struggle being closed for such a long time. When the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was announced in March, 2020, the Raptor Foundation put out an urgent plea to help with funding.

Princess Katrina performing the ribbon cutting at the Raptor Foundation. - Credit: HUNTS POST

"It has been really difficult in this period of time,. We have had some assistance, funding wise and people have been really generous with buying experience days and donations. The public have been really supportive."



