Charlotte Heritage has set up a support group to make sure the residents have essential items.

The Gables Nursing Home in Eastrea, Whittlesey, need donations of soap, shower gel, talcum powder, deodorants, handwashes and much more.

Charlotte has set up a community support group called Diamond Hampers to help collect the donations.

Charlotte said: “This is probably the same for many of our local care homes too, we need donations of toiletries to pass on to them.

“If anyone can spare any of these items, it would be hugely appreciated.”

Charlotte has also set up an Amazon Wish List:- https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1U88S0M5LOL5G…

Contact Lianne Simpson who covers Huntingdon and Brampton Diamond Hampers if you would like to know where to place donations on: 07769312711.

Or contact Charlotte Heritage on: 07818 217148 who covers Ramsey Diamond Hampers.