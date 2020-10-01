The toilet was funded by Rotary in Ramsey and was unveiled at a special ceremony to mark the event.

Trustee Jane Sills told Rotarians: “The Walled Garden Trustees and volunteers are most grateful to Rotary In Ramsey for their generous funding of the new Eco-Toilet.

“It will have obvious benefits to the volunteers and visitors. It will also help us with our sustainability and fundraising by allowing us to hold more events and group visits at the garden.”

The derelict former kitchen garden was discovered 20 years ago and has been restored over the period, now producing fruit, vegetables and flowers local to Cambridgeshire.

It has also become a popular visitor attraction to the town.

President of Rotary in Ramsey Shaun Green, past president Richard Hyde, Rotarians Chris Wick and Jeremy Hyde were also at the ceremony.