Founder of the Forty Foot Flyers Teresa Coplestone (Front left) with attendees of Ramsey Forty Foot summer fete - Credit: Unsworth Sugden Group

The Forty Foot Flyers have hosted a village summer fete and brought the Ramsey community together thanks to a £1,000 donation from the building products manufacturer Forterra.

Forterra contributed the money from its community fund to give to the Forty Foot Flyers, a group full of like-minded friends that have a passion for helping the community by organising events in and around the village of Ramsey Forty Foot.

Thanks to the generous donation, the Ramsey Forty Foot community enjoyed food, fun and games on July 10 and helped raise money for charity.

The Forty Foot Flyers group founder Teresa Coplestone, said: “We really appreciate Forterra’s donation, which enabled us to have a fantastic day for locals to get involved in.

"We’ve raised over £1,000 for charity so far, and it’s great to be able to bring the community together while helping a charity which does incredible work in the area.”

Families and children enjoyed a scorching day of fun and games at the Ramsey Forty Foot village fete - Credit: Unsworth Sugden Group

The Forty Foot Flyers were set up in September 2021 by Teresa with a group of friends to bring the village back to life after Covid restrictions.

A group of 10 regular volunteers make up the Forty Foot Flyers, with other residents pitching in when needed.

Since forming, they’ve hosted events, including a Christmas market, Easter egg hunt, and, most recently, the summer fete.

These events have been raising valuable funds, which will be divided so work can be continued on an abandoned memorial garden in the village and donated to Magpas Air Ambulance, which operates in Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire.

Helen Newberry, Head of Communications at Forterra, said: “We’re thrilled that the Community Fund helped Ramsey Forty Foot Flyers as their community goes from strength to strength.

"It looks like they had a wonderful day together, and we’re glad the donation was put to good use!”

The Forterra Community Fund provides support for a variety of causes across the country, especially applications that seek to make a difference in the local community.

The money raised by the Forty Foot Flyers from various stalls and raffles from the fete will be added to the total and distributed to the charities following the Christmas market later this year.