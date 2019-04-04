Amy Avory, 19, lost her mum to cancer when she was just 13-years-old, and six years on she is determined to do something to remember her mum.

Amy’s mum, Kathryn, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2010 when she was 43. She lost her battle in November 2013, the day before Amy’s 14th birthday.

“I lost the most precious thing I ever had,” said Amy, a former pupil of Abbey College in Ramsey who is now an apprentice for law firm A&M Bacon in Whittlesey.

“She was without doubt the strongest, bravest and most courageous person I ever met and I’m so proud to call her my mum. She fought her battle for three years and suffered physically and mentally yet she never gave up.

“Bowel cancer took away her independence, confidence and her life but she didn’t let it take her spirit, courage and love.”

Amy will be jumping out of a plane from 15,000ft in a tandem skydive on May 18 and raising money for the charity Bowel and Cancer Research.

Amy said: “If I can do one thing to honour my mum’s memory, it’s to raise awareness of bowel cancer and the suffering it causes thousands of people. It took my mum’s life and that of many others. Let’s get one step closer to making sure it doesn’t take any more.”

Amy will demonstrate her own true grit when the skydive takes place in Suffolk. She will be cheered on by her dad, Jason, cousin Lucy Avory and grandmother, Deirdre Walton.

Amy said: “I’ll be petrified, but I had to go for something adventurous if I wanted to raise awareness and make an impact. I’d like people to help me beat bowel cancer for good.”

Anyone who wants to support Amy can do so at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AmyAvory.