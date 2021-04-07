Published: 11:30 AM April 7, 2021

Students in Ramsey collectively completed 180,874 minutes of exercise in the 28 days of February as part of a school challenge.

Staff at the PE department at Abbey College set students the challenge of completing as many minutes of exercise as they could during the month.

For every 300 minutes of exercise completed, students were awarded one entry into a year group prize draw and one entry into a whole school prize draw.

Triumphing in the year group prize draws were Tomos in Year 7, Lexi in Year 8, Abigail in Year 9, Ethan in Year 10 and Olly in Year 11, who each won a £20 voucher.

Evie in Year 7 was picked out from the whole school prize draw and won a pair of earphones.

Ben Pugh, Abbey College’s head of PE, said: “We know how important it is for our students to keep active and engage with exercise, both for their mental and physical health.

“Due to school closures in February, we were unable to provide PE at the college for the majority of our students, but knew we still had a duty to keep our young people healthy, happy and active," he explained.

“The challenge gave our students the opportunity to engage in exercise safely, as well as experience different types of activities they may not have tried before.”

The PE department set the challenge using their Instagram account and asked students to send in screenshots or videos of themselves completing the challenge.

This is not the first successful lockdown PE challenge completed by students at the college. Last year, the PE department helped raise more than £250 for the NHS Charities Together Campaign by setting students challenges such as using a hockey stick to do 'keepy-uppys' with a toilet roll, kicking a teabag into a mug, and spinning a basketball on a finger.

For more information about Abbey College, visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk/