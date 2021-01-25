Ramsey schoolgirl names new housing development

Published: 3:43 PM January 25, 2021

Judi-Rose Smith won a competition to name a new housing development in Ramsey. - Credit: Judi-Rose Smith

A housing development in Ramsey now has a name - thanks to an idea by junior school pupil Judi-Rose Smith.

Judi-Rose, 10, came up with "Ramsey Park" for the David Wilson Homes scheme off Biggin Lane in a competition held by Ramsey Junior School after the housebuilder asked for pupils' suggestions.

Her entry was the winner out of nearly 100 entries and the development will now be known as Ramsey Park - but Judi-Rose will not be able to make her official visit to the site until the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Judi-Rose was presented with a £25 Amazon voucher as a prize for her winning idea and will visit the development to see the progress being made once restrictions have been lifted.

She said: “Wow I can’t believe I won!! I’m so excited."

The school also received a £200 donation as a thank you which will go towards equipment for the playground which pupils can enjoy once they return.











