News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Ramsey schoolgirl names new housing development

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:43 PM January 25, 2021   
Judi-Rose Smith won a competition to name a new housing development in Ramsey.

Judi-Rose Smith won a competition to name a new housing development in Ramsey. - Credit: Judi-Rose Smith

A housing development in Ramsey now has a name - thanks to an idea by junior school pupil Judi-Rose Smith.

Judi-Rose, 10, came up with "Ramsey Park" for the David Wilson Homes scheme off Biggin Lane in a competition held by Ramsey Junior School after the housebuilder asked for pupils' suggestions.

Her entry was the winner out of nearly 100 entries and the development will now be known as Ramsey Park - but Judi-Rose will not be able to make her official visit to the site until the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Judi-Rose was presented with a £25 Amazon voucher as a prize for her winning idea and will visit the development to see the progress being made once restrictions have been lifted. 

She said: “Wow I can’t believe I won!! I’m so excited."

The school also received a £200 donation as a thank you which will go towards equipment for the playground which pupils can enjoy once they return. 




Most Read

  1. 1 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  2. 2 Lorry driver who 'couldn't stand up' was three times over drink-drive limit
  3. 3 It's snowing! Send us your snow photos
  1. 4 Fantastic snow photos from our Hunts Post readers
  2. 5 Covid-19 numbers in Fenland higher than rest of county
  3. 6 Hunts police called to 'numerous breaches' of covid regulations
  4. 7 Chief executive takes 'personal oversight' of inquiry into deputy leader's farm tenancy
  5. 8 Complaints as elderly people wait in freezing conditions for vaccine
  6. 9 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  7. 10 Two weeks left to respond to proposed flight path over Huntingdonshire
Ramsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pair jailed after drugs and cash worth £184k seized in 'peaceful' village

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Two men to appear in court to face aggravated burglary charges.

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Parking issues in Huntingdon are a 'safety hazard' says community chairman

Julian Makey

Logo Icon

Villagers call for action after 'worst floods in years'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus