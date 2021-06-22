News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Ramsey College takes part in international research project

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM June 22, 2021   
Sarah Noble

Sarah Noble, the leader of the project - Credit: Thomas Evans

Staff at Abbey College, in Ramsey, have taken part in an international research project – Restoring Respect through Music Education (RRME). 

The project, a strategic partnership co-funded by Erasmus+, aims to close social exclusion gaps by adapting the ‘Il Sistema’ music programme to include values of restorative justice of equality, social inclusion, diversity, power sharing and non-discrimination. 

Staff at the college fed back on a number of issues they thought were most affecting disadvantaged students currently in the UK. These included Covid-19 school closures and digital poverty. 

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, said: “We are thrilled to be involved with a prestigious international research project which encourages the interaction and integration of many different communities. 

The project research was conducted with schools in Romania, Turkey, Cyprus, Germany, Spain and the UK. 

You may also want to watch:

Once research is complete, RRME will produce an innovative training programme for educationalists. This will support the integration of students and young people who are at risk of exclusion, with a particular focus on those from migrant and refugee backgrounds. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Murder most foul in village's historical records
  2. 2 Hundreds sign petition to get drains cleared in Buckden after more flooding
  3. 3 St Ives schoolboy looking to claim national title with Kettering Town
  1. 4 Mum shares her experience in call for IVF to be reinstated
  2. 5 Man jailed for sexual relationship with schoolgirl
  3. 6 Matt Hancock at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  4. 7 Family pets and beautiful wildlife for our Readers Photos this week
  5. 8 Care home residents celebrated trooping of the colour
  6. 9 Cromwell Museum’s new community-based venture
  7. 10 Man dies following collision near Bluntisham
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A Virgin Experience Hot Air Balloon has made an emergency landing this morning in Buckden. 

Hot air balloon 'makes surprise appearance' at primary school

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Nathan's family

A fund has been set up in memory of Nathan Cowell

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Indian Variant 

Data

Interactive map shows Covid Delta variant cases in Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus