News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Funding to support mental health at secondary school

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:17 AM October 23, 2021   
Lisa Gregory and the MindFit team.

Lisa Gregory and the MindFit team. - Credit: ABBEY COLLEGE

Abbey College in Ramsey has received a donation of more than £2,000 from The Ramsey Foundation to ensure students can access support from mental health not-for-profit organisation, MindFit.

Lisa Gregory, part of the Welfare and Safeguarding team at Abbey College, said: “We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from The Ramsey Foundation. It is so important for schools to help their young people overcome mental, physical and behavioural issues and this donation will make an incredible difference to all our students’ needs.

Alan Dods, chairman of The Ramsey Foundation, said: “We know that around one in eight children and young people experience behavioural or emotional problems at some time, and it's important that schools receive support from their community to properly manage this.

“It's clear to see that student wellbeing is a priority at Abbey College and staff go above and beyond to create a safe and trusting environment. We’re so proud to be able to support this initiative.”

Ramsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Yanick Beresford, 25, and Aiste Paulauskaite, 21, stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'

Hunts Post Reporter

Logo Icon
A man has been charged after police found a knife in a St Neots property

Cambs Live

Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Sunday morning in Ely and police stop this suspected drink driver.

Cambs Live

Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Left to Right: Nazim Latif, Shane Thornton, Adam Leek have all been jailed. 

Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon