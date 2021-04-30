Published: 1:00 PM April 30, 2021

Abbey College, in Ramsey, has retained its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating after a short inspection was carried out.

While the processes for inspecting schools has changed in response to Covid-19, the inspection was conducted to assess whether standards were being maintained and the college was improving on areas outlined in its previous full inspection in 2019.

Inspectors concluded in their report that "leaders and managers have taken effective action to maintain the standards of behaviour and attitudes identified at the school's previous inspection".

This means the school retains its ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted.

Andy Christoforou, headteacher of Abbey College, said: “Given the particularly turbulent and challenging year that has followed our previous inspection, where most students have been completing their learning remotely for a significant period, it is really pleasing to see our processes, standards and improvements recognised by Ofsted inspectors.

“We are particularly pleased that students feel they play an increasingly active role in setting and promoting high standards of behaviour throughout the school. These changes have already led to significant further improvements in standards across the school and in year of such challenge, that is something we can all be very proud of.”

The full report can be found on the school’s or Ofsted’s website, but some key points raised in the report include:

· Leaders and managers have taken effective action to maintain the standards of behaviour and attitudes identified at the school's previous inspection.

· Since 2019, leaders have reorganised the systems and processes for managing students’ personal development, behaviour, and attitudes to learning across the school.

· Leaders have strengthened their approach to collecting and evaluating information about students’ behaviour, attendance, and attitudes to learning, including through listening to students’ views.

· Students have more opportunities now to contribute to discussions about what is working well to promote good behaviour and areas that still need to improve.

· The school has focused appropriately on supporting students’ mental health and wellbeing.

· A group of pupils are currently being trained to act as peer mediators as part of a research project with a London university. The difference the project makes to pupils’ behaviour and well-being will be shared as professional development for colleagues in other schools.



























