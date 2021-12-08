News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Ramsey Rotary club hold very first Santa Family fun run

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:13 PM December 8, 2021
The Ramsey Rotary Club have held their very first Santa family fun run 

The Ramsey Rotary Club have held their very first Santa family fun run - Credit: G Richard Hyde

The Ramsey Rotary Club have held their very first Santa family fun run in conjunction with the Ramsey Colts football club.

50 runners dressed in Santa Outfits to complete laps of 1K of the Tom Jones Memorial Field raising funds for Rotary's supported Charities and The Colts Football Teams. 

The White Tigers, Personal Fitness group warmed the runners up & the Lord De Ramsey together with The Town Mayor Steve Corney acted as Starters. 

The Ramsey Rotary Club have held their very first Santa family fun run 

The Ramsey Rotary Club have held their very first Santa family fun run - Credit: G Richard Hyde

The Colts Cafe supplied the runners with Hot Beverages and Bacon Baps on a cold winter's morning. 

The Event was supported by local Businesses covering expenses with generous donations. Rotary are particularly grateful to Main sponsors `` My Green Lighting" & The Ramsey Town Council.  

The Ramsey Rotary Club have several other events coming up in December including their Santa Float Supper on Tuesday December 14.

They will also be holding a Christmas meal on December 21, for more events visit their website at:- www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=435

