New car park and access area for Ramsey St Mary's

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:00 PM October 27, 2022
Updated: 5:05 PM October 27, 2022
The CIL funding means the recreation ground now has a new car park and access area.

Construction of the vehicle access and car park to Ramsey St Mary’s new recreation ground has been completed, thanks to some funding. 

Ramsey St Mary’s Village Trust submitted a Community Infrastructure Levy application earlier this year for funding, receiving partial funding of £47,136, which was approved by Huntingdonshire District Council. 

Executive councillor for planning, Cllr Tom Sanderson, said: “It is great to be able to support local projects such as this with approved CIL funding from the district council.  

“The project was deemed to provide very good value locally and enables the final phase of this project, providing a recreation ground for the village and supporting growth in the wider Ramsey area.” 

Ramsey St Mary’s Village Trust chairman, Andrew Hodgson, added: "The delivery of the new vehicle access and car park were the final part of the scheme to deliver the new recreation ground to Ramsey St Marys.  

“This development now ensures that the field is accessible to all our local residents.” 

Ramsey Town Council, the former landowners and the trust’s own funds were used to deliver project ahead of schedule and within budget. 

