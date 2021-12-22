News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Pupils get festive to 'grow their own Christmas trees' in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:09 AM December 22, 2021
Pupils at Ramsey Junior School received a donation of ‘grow your own’ Christmas tree kits. 

Pupils at Ramsey Junior School received a donation of ‘grow your own’ Christmas tree kits. - Credit: David Wilson Homes

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes gave 35 kits to pupils a the school, who can watch the seeds grow over the next year to hopefully decorate their very own Christmas tree in 2022. 

Michelle Juniper, vice principal at Ramsey Junior School, said: “We are delighted to accept the donation of Christmas tree growing kits from David Wilson Homes for our children to use. 

“The pupils are very excited to potentially have their own homegrown Christmas tree next year and to watch how tall they get!” 

Ramsey Junior School is located near the homebuilder’s Ramsey Park community on Biggin Lane.  

The donation of Christmas tree growing kits is another part of David Wilson Homes’ outreach to the local community. 

John Dillon, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We were more than happy to donate Christmas tree kits to pupils at Ramsey Junior School as they have all worked hard since their return to school. 

“After 18 months of disruption for many children across the country, we thought we’d bring some festive cheer to the pupils in the gardening club with the donation.” 

