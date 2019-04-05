The five projects have all been shortlisted as part of this year’s the People’s Projects – a partnership between the National Lottery Community Fund and ITV.

The project, which helps people in Ramsey become more involved with the community, is the only organisation in Huntingdonshire to have been nominated.

Connecting our Community by Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust, if successful, could receive £24,450 to support people at risk of social isolation by offering activities and delivering courses and workshops.

The group will help residents improve skills in areas of their lives such as recycling or upcycling household items, growing vegetables, looking after livestock and preserving food. The group will also give people the opportunity to meet other residents through Community Cafes.

Alison Seery, Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust project manager, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, to secure further much-needed funding. We urge everyone in Ramsey and the surrounding area to get behind us.”

In total, 95 community-based groups are now shortlisted across the UK. In each region, the three with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £50,000. This will help them to continue their work to bring people together, build stronger communities and make a difference to people’s lives.

Joe Ferns, UK funding director at the National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“As the largest funder of community activity in the UK, we are proud to support groups that are led by the vision, determination and drive of local people to strengthen communities.”

TO VOTE: Voting runs until noon on April 15 at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk. You can vote online or Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust has postcards that can be filled in and the charity will post free of charge. The postcards will be available at community locations and events throughout the voting period.