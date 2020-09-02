Two men have been arrested by Cambridgeshire Police, in Ramsey and Ramsey Heights, following a drugs warrant.

Officers from the St Ives neighbourhood team entered a house in Station Road, Ramsey and a caravan in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights under the Misuse of Drugs Act this morning.

Drugs and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

They both remain at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Sergeant Alice Draper said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, please report to police online at https://bit.ly/32PEODh or call them on 101.

You don’t have to tell Police your name, just what you have seen. Your information could be vital.