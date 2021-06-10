'Aturnout for May Market in Ramsey
- Credit: RTC
There was a huge turnout for Ramsey's May Market which was organised to promote the town.
The event, on Saturday, May 29, was organised by the Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust (RNT), Ramsey Town Council and Huntingdonshire District Council for the district-wide Think Local campaign.
Organisers from Ramsey Town Council have said a lot of work was put in by volunteers and staff and the event "exceeded all expectations".
"There was an amazing turnout – enough people to give the event a fantastic vibe but not so many that shoppers felt threatened by COVID, said a town council spokesman.
"The stalls, music, children’s activities, bunting, signage, new flowers and repainted street furniture gave the town new vibrancy.
You may also want to watch:
"The shops and cafes were delighted with the increased revenue and the posts on social media demonstrated shoppers’ satisfaction."
Ramsey mayor, Cllr Steve Corney, said, “It was great to put the chain on today, the first time in a very long time and attend a thriving market event on the Great Whyte.
Most Read
- 1 Speeding drivers targeted in traffic offences crackdown
- 2 Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man
- 3 Cricket club anger over Green Order
- 4 School student recognised for her 150 acts of kindness during lockdown
- 5 Paedophile offered 'naked massages' to undercover police officer
- 6 'It is not on!' - Anger over cars parked on pavements across Hunts
- 7 The old railway lines of Huntingdonshire
- 8 Home of the week: Centrally located spacious apartment for sale in Godmanchester
- 9 Approval for new operating theatre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- 10 Huntingdonshire Community Group opens new Hygiene Bank
"A massive 'thank you' to all at Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust who put in the lion's share of work into making the event happen.
"A fantastic amount of work created a fantastic event, well done and thank you! Looking forward to the next one."
RNT says it will be building on the success of the event ad there will be new monthly events, including an artisan market, Great Whyte Dine Out and a car boot Sale.
Anyone wishing to find out more about bookings and the weekly Saturday market, should contact: market-events@ramseyneighbourhoodstrust.org.
In addition, visitors are encouraged to explore Ramsey’s rich heritage and take part in a selection of walks. A children’s pack is available to download from: www.discoverramsey.co.uk/leaflets.
"Ramsey has lots to offer so why not visit one of our markets, have a wander around our selection of great independent shops and visit some of our volunteer run heritage sites," added a spokesman from the Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust.
INFO: www.ramseyneighbourhoodstrust.org or Facebook - Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust Discover Ramsey www.discoverramsey.co.uk
.