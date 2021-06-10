Published: 10:00 AM June 10, 2021

Pictured from left to right: Christine Mally, chairman of RNT, Ramsey mayor, Cllr Steve Corney and Linda Collumbell, vice-chairman of RNT. - Credit: RTC

There was a huge turnout for Ramsey's May Market which was organised to promote the town.

The event, on Saturday, May 29, was organised by the Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust (RNT), Ramsey Town Council and Huntingdonshire District Council for the district-wide Think Local campaign.

Organisers from Ramsey Town Council have said a lot of work was put in by volunteers and staff and the event "exceeded all expectations".

"There was an amazing turnout – enough people to give the event a fantastic vibe but not so many that shoppers felt threatened by COVID, said a town council spokesman.

There were plenty of visitors at the event on May 29. - Credit: RTC

"The stalls, music, children’s activities, bunting, signage, new flowers and repainted street furniture gave the town new vibrancy.

"The shops and cafes were delighted with the increased revenue and the posts on social media demonstrated shoppers’ satisfaction."

The famous clock tower in Ramsey looking splendid in the May sunshine. - Credit: RTC

Ramsey mayor, Cllr Steve Corney, said, “It was great to put the chain on today, the first time in a very long time and attend a thriving market event on the Great Whyte.

"A massive 'thank you' to all at Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust who put in the lion's share of work into making the event happen.

"A fantastic amount of work created a fantastic event, well done and thank you! Looking forward to the next one."

A & M Potters were among the stalls at the May market. - Credit: RTC

RNT says it will be building on the success of the event ad there will be new monthly events, including an artisan market, Great Whyte Dine Out and a car boot Sale.

Anyone wishing to find out more about bookings and the weekly Saturday market, should contact: market-events@ramseyneighbourhoodstrust.org.

In addition, visitors are encouraged to explore Ramsey’s rich heritage and take part in a selection of walks. A children’s pack is available to download from: www.discoverramsey.co.uk/leaflets.

"Ramsey has lots to offer so why not visit one of our markets, have a wander around our selection of great independent shops and visit some of our volunteer run heritage sites," added a spokesman from the Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust.

INFO: www.ramseyneighbourhoodstrust.org or Facebook - Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust Discover Ramsey www.discoverramsey.co.uk

Banners were erected to promote the town. - Credit: RTC













