Published: 8:23 AM May 13, 2021

Liam Richardson, will undertake the gruelling physical and mental challenge in a bid create awareness of Mental Health. - Credit: Liam Richardson

A Ramsey personal trainer is set to complete a 24-hour bear crawl in support of a mental health charity.

Liam Richardson, 27, will undertake the gruelling physical and mental challenge and hopes he will also set a new Guinness World Record.

The motivation behind this relentless challenge is to raise awareness of the mental health emergency that has emerged due to the global pandemic, along with vital funds for the local branch of the mental health charity Mind (CPSL) which covers Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire

Liam said: “I know from the many clients I speak to, that people experiencing mental health issues can often feel shame and be afraid to reach out for help.

“I want to send a message to anyone struggling right now to let them know that the support is there for them and that they are not alone in the world.”

The event will take place in and around Peterborough, Cambridgeshire from 1pm on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday May 23, fully monitored by a representative from Guinness World Records (GWR).

Liam has recently opened his own gym facility in Peterborough and has been a personal trainer for 8 years and his passion in life is helping people to become the best version of themselves.

Over the last seven months, Liam’s brutal training schedule has seen him put in over 1,000 hours of bear crawling practice, go through hundreds of pairs of gloves (along with lots of skin) and regularly burn the midnight oil, in his endeavour to be as physically and (just as importantly) mentally prepared for this epic challenge.

The bear crawl is one of the most arduous physical activities you can do, Liam will literally be on all fours crawling around Peterborough throughout a whole day and night, aiming to set a new world record and meet his target of raising over £5,000 for MIND.

According to Mind: “New mental health problems have developed as a result of the pandemic and existing mental health problems have gotten worse.

“Prioritising mental health has never been more critical than it is right now. More than half of adults (60%) and over two thirds of young people (68%) have said their mental health got worse during lockdown.”

To donate click on this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-richardson11