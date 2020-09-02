A man has been charged following a drugs warrant in Ramsey and Ramsey Heights on September 2.

Gary Wilkes, 67, of Star Lane, Ramsey has been charged with common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

These charges relate to incidents on August 20 and he is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 10.

A 34-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, has been released under police investigation.

On September 2, officers from the St Ives neighbourhood team entered a house in Station Road, in Ramsey, and a caravan in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.