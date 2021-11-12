News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Underwood the Jewellers is asking people to support local businesses

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:06 AM November 12, 2021
Underwood the Jewellers which is situated in the Mews just off Ramsey High Street is asking people to support their local shops this Christmas.  

Phil Underwood the owner of the jewellers has been running his shop for just over 11 years.  

He believes it is vital that the local shops cater to their customer’s needs, Phil said: “We have been crazily busy since the pandemic lockdowns finished, in April, requests for repairs on jewellery are literally going through the roof.  

“We sell a mixture of everything but one thing that is selling particularly well at the moment is our silver collection with gem stones in it, which is more affordable. 

“People are now starting to look for their Christmas presents, it really affects us in the last two weeks leading up to the event.  

“I think that shops have to have what the customers want and secondly the retailers have to give their retailers a chance.

"I have always said if someone is not coming into your shop there is a reason for it and you have to make your shop enticing for other people."

