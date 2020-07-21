The first tee was at 5am on July 17 and the four golfers known as The Zens are: Richard Powley, Tony Driscoll, Jay Woodward and Paul Mason.

Mr Powley said: “There are many reasons for taking part in this event, and raising money for this great charity.

“Personally, for me, in the past 10 years, I have seen friends, family and colleagues affected by this disease either directly or indirectly, taking people too soon and destroying hopes and dreams.

“By taking part in this event we hope to support those in need the best we can, and hope that as many as possible can show their support no matter how big or small.

“Currently we have raised £750 but we are hoping to double this amount.

“Hopefully the money that we raise can help those that suffer most. Thanks for your sponsorship and support.”

To make a donation visit: www.longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/thezens.