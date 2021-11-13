Furniture store P H Gammons on Ramsey High Street is asking people to support their local shops.

Richard Gammons, a joint owner of the business, says he regularly grabs a coffee from one of the local coffee shops and also visits the local sandwich bar instead of a chain superstore.

Richard expresses that business has also been busy for them since the pandemic lockdowns finished.

Peter H Gammons on Ramsey High Street wants people to support their local businesses - Credit: Archant

He said: “I would be supporting people to shop, locally, we are all big fans of this ourselves, instead of going to a supermarket for my sandwich, I will use the local sandwich bar and the local coffee shops.

“People also often ask me where to go for a certain type of thing whether this might be a good bakery or electronics shop and we don’t hesitate to recommend somewhere for them.

“Next door which is Wades is very popular and we do recommend people to them too, my uncle and my cousin run that shop which is nice.

“We are a family run business here too."



