Customers will get up to 50 per cent off their food bills when visiting participating restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Half price discount will run through August and applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks consumed on the premises.

Anyone visiting a participating restaurant, café or pub on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August will receive the half price discount. The scheme applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks, with a maximum discount per person of £10.

The White Lion

Upwood Road, Ramsey, PE26 2PA

Indiaana

61 High Street, Ramsey, PE26 1AB

The Ale House Kitchen

65 High Street, Ramsey, PE26 1AB

The Bengal Restaurant

72 High Street, Ramsey, PE26 1BS

Wild Frost Cafe

18 Great Whyte, Ramsey, PE26 1HA

Jolly Sailor

43 Great Whyte, Ramsey, PE26 1HH

The Old Nene Golf and Country Club

Muchwood Lane, Huntingdon, PE26 2XQ

Three Horseshoes

Mill Road, Wistow, PE28 2QQ

Rookery Waters

Fen Road, Pidley, PE28 3DF

The Barn Restaurant

Fen Road, Pidley, PE28 3DE

Lakeside Lodge Golf & Country Club

Fen Road, Pidly, PE28 3DF