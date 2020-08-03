These are the food outlets and restaurants in Ramsey and (five-mile) who are taking part in the Governemnt’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched on Monday, August 3.
Anyone visiting a participating restaurant, café or pub on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August will receive the half price discount. The scheme applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks, with a maximum discount per person of £10.
The White Lion
Upwood Road, Ramsey, PE26 2PA
Indiaana
61 High Street, Ramsey, PE26 1AB
The Ale House Kitchen
65 High Street, Ramsey, PE26 1AB
The Bengal Restaurant
72 High Street, Ramsey, PE26 1BS
Wild Frost Cafe
18 Great Whyte, Ramsey, PE26 1HA
Jolly Sailor
43 Great Whyte, Ramsey, PE26 1HH
The Old Nene Golf and Country Club
Muchwood Lane, Huntingdon, PE26 2XQ
Three Horseshoes
Mill Road, Wistow, PE28 2QQ
Rookery Waters
Fen Road, Pidley, PE28 3DF
The Barn Restaurant
Fen Road, Pidley, PE28 3DE
Lakeside Lodge Golf & Country Club
Fen Road, Pidly, PE28 3DF