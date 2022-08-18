Firefighters at Ramsey Fire Station have answered the community's calls by taking it upon themselves to fill up Horse Pond with 30,000 litres of water.

The community were crying out for someone to fill up the duck pond after it had dried up from the weather so drastically that the fish had started to die.

After seeing many concerned comments on Facebook, Ramsey Fire Station's watch commander Phil Thacker, a resident himself, asked for permission from the station manager to help.

More than 30,000 litres of water was used from the Water Carrier to fill up Horse Pond - Credit: Hannah Stevenson

With permission granted, Mr Thacker and crew commander James Mole-Weir took the station's Water Carrier yesterday evening (August 16) to pump water from Forty Foot River into Horse Pond.

Mr Thacker said: "We just felt as a community fire station that we wanted to get involved and wanted to help, so a couple of us gave up some of our time to go and do that for them and put some water back in there.

"During the hot periods, there wasn’t a lot we could do because we were busy ourselves, but, because we’ve come into a bit of a quieter period, a couple of us at the station decided to get some water and put it in for them.”

"The water is a nice depth now and there is a lot more water in there for the fish."

The slight temperature drop over the last few days meant Mr Thacker could find time after a shift and attend the pond with Mr Mole-Weir.

The Water Carrier was still available to attend any operational calls if required so as not to impact the services if there were to be an incident elsewhere.

An example of just how dry the Horse Pond in Ramsey had become - Credit: Sam Hill

Mayor of Ramsey, Cllr Roger Brereton, had previously said on Facebook that given the current serious concerns about water supply, the pond could not be refilled by Ramsey Town Council.

As Mr Thacker was sourcing water from the Forty Foot river, not tapping into the mains or fire hydrants, the pond was able to be refilled.

Cllr Brereton on Facebook said: "Thank you Ramsey Fire Service for your help and volunteering your time to put water in the Horse Pond."

Members of the community also shared their delight and congratulations on Facebook. One user said: "Well done to our brilliant fire team in Ramsey. You all did the town proud."