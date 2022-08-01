Matthew Hyde and his father Richard Hyde after being made OBE and MBE respectively at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

A father and son from Ramsey have described receiving honours from the Prince of Wales side-by-side, as a “super special moment”.

Chief executive of the Scout Association Matthew Hyde received an OBE for services to young people alongside his father, Richard Hyde, who was made an MBE for services to his local community in Ramsey, Huntingdonshire, from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on July 12.

The pair appeared on the same New Year’s Honours list in 2020, but Richard waited to tell the family about his own news to allow his son to “let him have his time” to enjoy his own success.

Richard told PA news agency: “Matthew told us that he got an OBE, and when we drove home, (my wife) said to me in the car: ‘You didn’t say a thing about your MBE!’ and I said: “No, let him have his time.”

“And so he announced it to the rest of the family on Christmas Eve, and I announced it just before Christmas lunchtime, and he didn’t believe me!” he laughed.

Matthew said: “We were brought up to believe in service and serving the community and helping other people, and that’s what we say every time when Scouts across the country take their promise.

“That’s part of the DNA of us as a family and how we were raised by mum and dad, and it gets passed on to the next generation and on it goes.”

His own grandfather had been a member of the Scouts and received a medal from the Scouts’ founder Robert Baden-Powell in 1931 for saving a young boy from a river in Ramsey.

Speaking about the ongoing importance of the Scouts in the aftermath of the pandemic, Matthew said: “We had a really challenging time during the pandemic, but we’ve just added 60,000 new youth members onto our membership over the last year, the highest growth since 1942. So we’re here, standing up, ready to serve those young people and serve our communities.

“Young people are coming back in droves and they know that scouting is good for them, and parents and carers know that scouting is good for their young people as well.”