The substantial extension will mean that the pavilion, in Cricketfield Lane, will be shared with Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust and will be open daily.

Planners at Huntingdonshire District Council approved the wraparound extension which will add an extra 100 sq m, including a community room, to the building which measures around 175 sq m.

The scheme involves extensions on either side of the pavilion to create new changing facilities, the community area and a new main entrance. There would also be a storage building for a ride-on mower and alterations to the car park.

An officer's report to planners said: "Planning permission is sought for the remodelling and extension of the existing cricket pavilion, including a refurbished car parking area and storage building for the sit-on mower.

"The proposal to develop the pavilion building comprises approximately 175 sq m of existing building refurbishment, together with approximately 100 sq m of new-build extensions to create a single conglomerate whole that will be shared by Ramsey Cricket Club and Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust."

The upgraded pavilion was said to form an "acceptable development" in terms of its layout, scale and massing for the built-up area where it is located.

"It is accepted that the current cricket pavilion hosts some functions throughout the year, other than cricket matches, and the extension allows for an increased internal space," the report said.

"This may lead to an intensification of the use. This increase in use is positive in regards to the social aspect of the facility within the community."

The building is set to open from 9am-10pm Monday to Friday, Sundays and Bank Holidays and 9am-11pm on Saturdays.

Planners said there were no opening restrictions at present, but restrictions could be added if there are future noise complaints with the increased use.

Ramsey Town Council said the upgraded building would provide "needed additional community space" within an existing amenity.

To find out more about the plans, or to have a say, log on to www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk.